CAN Capital, a struggling New York firm that offers high-cost credit to U.S. small businesses, is initiating a new round of layoffs.
The privately held lender recently disclosed to state officials in Georgia that it will lay off an estimated 55 employees in Kennesaw, Ga. The staff cuts come on the heels of additional layoffs and a shake-up of the firm’s executive team late last year.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In