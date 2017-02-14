Print Email Reprints Share

Are we a buyer, or are we a seller?

It’s an age-old question for banks of a certain size that is as complicated as ever amid lingering challenges to growth, predictions of further consolidation and the difficulty in determining when — or if — regulatory relief and tax cuts sought by President Trump will occur.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial