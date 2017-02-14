Are we a buyer, or are we a seller?
It’s an age-old question for banks of a certain size that is as complicated as ever amid lingering challenges to growth, predictions of further consolidation and the difficulty in determining when — or if — regulatory relief and tax cuts sought by President Trump will occur.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In