Not many years ago, bank marketing efforts aimed at college students seemed like a smart idea. After all, a lot of folks still use the same credit card brands they signed up for outside the student union decades ago.

But events of the last decade have won banks no fans on the quadrangle. The flashpoints included a financial crisis that fueled political protests; aggressive marketing tactics that spawned reform legislation; and contracts between companies and universities that raised conflict-of-interest issues. And don't forget the intense debate over spiraling student debt.