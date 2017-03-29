A major shareholder of Investors Bancorp is getting a board seat at the Short Hills, N.J., company.
The $23.2 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with Blue Harbour Group in Greenwich, Conn., that provides the shareholder with board representation.
