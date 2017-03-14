The core systems provider Jack Henry & Associates has partnered with the personal financial management company Geezeo to provide its bank customers with tools to help consumers manage their finances.

The product, JHA Online Financial Management, compiles the financial and behavioral data “banks and credit unions need to generate accurate consumer insights and highly targeted promotional offers that can increase wallet share,” the company said in a press release.

Additionally, banks will gain better insights to their customers’ financial behavior, Jack Henry said.

The service integrates transaction data from Jack Henry systems using the Geezeo platform to provide consumers with financial management tools such as transaction categorization, budgeting, alerts and cash flow calendars.

"The integration between digital banking, core data, and financial management tools is a critical part of today’s user experience,” Jack Henry President and CEO David Foss said in the release. “Beyond being a digital differentiator, this enables financial institutions to create a nurturing environment where they can have more of an impact on consumers’ financial health.”

PFM tools are gaining traction in banking. TD Bank has reported significant adoption of its MySpend product, which it offers through a partnership with the fintech startup Moven. Bank of America added budgeting tools to the latest version of its mobile app.

