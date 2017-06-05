Throughout the wild ride of recent political fiascos in Washington, Jamie Dimon has reaffirmed his commitment to advise President Trump and has avoided damaging his company’s strong reputation — so far.
But criticism of the JPMorgan Chase CEO a reached a higher decibel level Monday, when Larry Summers, former Treasury secretary and Harvard University president, questioned the banking icon’s judgment in remaining on the president’s strategic and policy forum.
