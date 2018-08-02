WASHINGTON — The newly formed Bank Policy Institute has hired Kate Childress, formerly of JPMorgan Chase, as the organization's head of public affairs.

In her new role, Childress will be in charge of government affairs, communications and member engagement, the BPI said in a press release. The group was formed by the recent merger of The Clearing House Association and the Financial Services Roundtable.

“I am delighted to have Kate joining us at BPI,” Greg Baer, the head of the Bank Policy Institute, said in a statement. “With her experience, energy and judgment, she is uniquely positioned to help us build out the organization."

Childress spent almost 10 years at JPMorgan Chase, where she was most recently the head of wholesale policy, and helped lead congressional advocacy for the bank around the drafting of the Dodd-Frank Act. Previously she worked for Rep. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

“I am enthusiastic to become a part of BPI’s well-respected team,” Childress said in the group’s release. “With strong and accomplished research and regulatory affairs functions and a growing government affairs department, BPI is well placed to demonstrate the importance of finding the right policy balance that ensures banks remain resilient while enabling them to fulfill their vital economic role.”

In a previous interview with American Banker, Baer said the new group will have a greater presence in Congress and will concentrate on industry issues, such as reforming anti-money-laundering laws.