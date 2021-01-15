Katie Porter off House banking panel: Report

Rep. Katie Porter has lost her seat on the House Financial Services Committee after requesting to be seated first on two other committees, according to The Hill.

The California Democrat, a former law professor known for her sharp questioning of executives and Trump administration officials, was turned down for a waiver to serve on the Financial Services Committee by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the paper reported Thursday.

Porter had asked to be considered instead for spots on the Oversight and Reform Committee and the Natural Resources Committee. She was turned down for a waiver to serve on the Financial Services Committee though she received one last year.

The banking panel is considered to be an "exclusive" committee; under caucus rules lawmakers are required to get a waiver if they also are serving on other committees.

Porter is a champion of consumer rights known for her combative style and use of dry erase boards as visual aids. The former professor at the University of California, Irvine School of Law had served as California’s independent mortgage monitor from 2012 to 2014.