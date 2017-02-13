Print Email Reprints Share

KeyCorp in Cleveland has tapped Jamie Warder, former president of USAA Federal Savings Bank in San Antonio, as head of business banking.

In his new role at the $134 billion-asset Key, Warder will oversee a range of functions, including client strategy, product management and Small Business Administration loan sales. He will primarily focus on clients with up to $10 million in annual revenue.

