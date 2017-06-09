KeyCorp has elevated two of its senior executives, Christopher M. Gorman, and Don Kimble, to vice chairmen.

Gorman was most recently in charge of leading KeyCorp’s integration of First Niagara and before that, he was president of Key Corporate Bank, overseeing business lines such as capital markets and equipment finance. He also held leadership roles at McDonald Investments, a registered broker-dealer that Key acquired in 1998. Apart from being promoted to vice chairman, Gorman, 56, has also been named president of banking, a role in which he will oversee all business lines at the $134 billion-asset company.