Toyota Financial Services in Plano, Texas, has snagged a KeyCorp executive to lead its technology efforts.

Toyota’s finance and insurance arm said Monday that Vipin Gupta has joined as its chief information officer. He will guide the company’s information technology strategy and operations, and coordinate its technology efforts with Toyota Motor North America and other global Toyota affiliates.

“Vipin is experienced at providing IT solutions that significantly improve organizational capabilities,” Mike Groff, the president and chief executive of Toyota Financial Services USA, said in a press release. “We are pleased to welcome a leader with such a strong track record of success.”

Gupta previously served as chief information officer for the Key Community Bank unit of the $135 billion-asset KeyCorp, of Cleveland. He drove digital innovation and worked on fintech partnerships in that role.

“I am excited to join such an iconic brand and bring my experiences and expertise to Toyota, a name loved by consumers globally,” Gupta said in the release.

Toyota Financial Services, which has more than $120 billion of assets, serves Toyota and Lexus car buyers and dealers. It offers retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corp. and Toyota Lease Trust. It also offers extended service contracts through Toyota Motor Insurance Services.