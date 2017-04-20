KeyCorp said Thursday that its first-quarter profit climbed 62.6% from a year earlier as its acquisition of First Niagara continued to add to its customer base and boost interest and fee income.

The $135 billion-asset parent of Key Bank reported net income of $296 million in the first quarter. Earnings per share increased 33% year over year, to 27 cents a share, but would have been 32 cents if not for charges associated with its July acquisition of First Niagara Financial Group in Buffalo, N.Y. Analysts had projected earnings per share of 28 cents, according to FactSet Research Systems.