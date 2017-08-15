Print Email Reprints Share

KeyBanc Capital Markets announced Tuesday that it is acquiring Cain Brothers, a boutique investment bank that focuses on the health care industry.

Cain Brothers, in New York, advises both for-profit and not-for-profit health care organizations on mergers and acquisitions and financing strategies.

