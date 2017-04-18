WASHINGTON — Lawmakers from both political parties are showing an interest in improving disclosures for loans used to upgrade home heating and cooling systems, including the installation of solar panels, an idea that has some in the industry increasingly nervous.
Members of Congress in the House and Senate have introduced bills that would require home improvement contractors to provide Truth in Lending Act disclosures to homeowners considering Property Assessment Clean Energy loans, known as PACE loans.
