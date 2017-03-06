Print Email Reprints Share

Tennessee could be the next state to approve a lending program that has bankers fuming.

Two bills recently introduced in the state’s legislature would promote energy efficiency by letting local governments lend to property owners who want to finance conservation-related improvements.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial