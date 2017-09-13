WASHINGTON – Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., sent a letter to the top executives at TransUnion and Experian on Wednesday asking them what steps they are taking to safeguard consumer data in light of the Equifax breach.

The letter cites press reports that the hackers who exploited Equifax and stole the personal information on 143 million people found a flaw in a open-source server software called Struts, which is also used by TransUnion.