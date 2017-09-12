When news broke late on Thursday that a data breach at Equifax had potentially exposed the personal information of as many 143 U.S. consumers, phones started ringing off the hook at rival credit reporting bureau TransUnion, Chief Financial Officer Todd Cello said Tuesday.

Speaking at the Barclays Financial Services Conference in New York, Cello described how TransUnion’s call centers and website were “overwhelmed” by panicked consumers looking for information about how to protect themselves from identity theft. The company kept its call centers open through the weekend and engaged a third party to help it handle the increased volume of calls. Cello said he’s still not totally satisfied with the response and abandon rates on those calls, and that the credit bureau is working round-the-clock to handle those inquiries, but he made clear that customers’ data remains safe.