Wells Fargo has struggled for the past nine months to move beyond its phony-accounts scandal, but lawmakers appear determined not to let that happen.
For Democrats, the scandal is a prominent symbol of big-bank misbehavior, a reminder of why bank regulation should not be eased. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called for Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to remove 12 of Wells Fargo's 15 directors.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In