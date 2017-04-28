Years after the worst of the housing crisis, states still dealing with high foreclosure activity are weighing laws to speed the process on vacant or abandoned properties.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to sign a bill soon that would fast-track the foreclosure process for abandoned or vacant properties. Under the law, a property would have to meet at least three of 11 criteria aimed at ensuring it is no longer occupied in order for it to be eligible for fast-tracking.
