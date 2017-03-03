Recent swings in interest rates and home prices have put downward pressure on homebuyers' purchasing power. Lenders that don't proactively educate consumers on how these rapidly changing market conditions can affect their mortgages risk deals falling apart and shrinking prospect pipelines.

Consumers who went to a lender last fall to get preapproved for a mortgage before starting their home search this spring might be surprised to discover they are no longer eligible for the same loan terms they were first offered.