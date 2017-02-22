A Santa Monica, Calif., startup that makes small-dollar loans in Kenya and the Philippines has raised $30 million in new funding.
Tala taps into the vast array of data on people’s mobile phones to give credit scores to prospective borrowers, many of whom are living outside of the mainstream financial system. Once users have a credit score, they can apply for an unsecured loan, often around $40.
