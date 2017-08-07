One year removed from a scandal that took the wind out of its sails, LendingClub returned to loan growth in the second quarter.
The San Francisco-based marketplace lender originated $2.15 billion in loans between April and June, up 10% from the same period a year ago, when loan volumes were hurt by revelations that led to the ouster of founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche.
