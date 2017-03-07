The architect of a protracted loan-modification scheme was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $2.5 million, according to federal officials.

David Gotterup of Long Island, N.Y., was hit with the punishments after pleading guilty in June to ripping off distressed homeowners and committing wire, mail and bank fraud in the process, the Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program said in a news release.