Astoria Financial, stung when its proposed sale to New York Community Bancorp failed to gain regulatory approval, was determined to avoid a repeat.

After the deal collapsed Jan. 1 and new suitors began lining up, Astoria made it clear that prospective buyers needed to show how they would be able to gain regulatory approval and offer a “specific timeline for doing so,” according to a recent filing tied to the Lake Success, N.Y., company’s pending sale to Sterling Financial in Montebello.