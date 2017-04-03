M&T Bank in Buffalo, N.Y., has divided its former president’s duties among three executives.
The $123 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that Richard Gold, 56, will take over responsibility for retail and business banking, including mortgages, consumer lending and marketing. Gold previously served as M&T’s chief risk officer.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In