M&T Bank in Buffalo, N.Y., has divided its former president’s duties among three executives.

The $123 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that Richard Gold, 56, will take over responsibility for retail and business banking, including mortgages, consumer lending and marketing. Gold previously served as M&T’s chief risk officer.

