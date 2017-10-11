M&T Bank’s Wilmington Trust unit has agreed to pay $44 million to settle an investigation into alleged securities fraud.
The Justice Department and Wilmington Trust agreed to a $60 million settlement figure, with Wilmington Trust receiving credit for $16 million previously paid to the Securities and Exchange Commission for other matters.
