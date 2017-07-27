The largest debt collection law firm in Massachusetts — Lustig, Glaser & Wilson PC — has paid $1 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the state alleging unfair and unlawful debt collection practices, state Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit the attorney general brought in 2015. In addition to the monetary settlement, which will be used to compensate Massachusetts consumers who were victimized, the firm has agreed to reform its debt collection practices, Healey said.