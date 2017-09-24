Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — When Equifax CEO Richard Smith testifies in front of two congressional committees during the first week of October, it won’t just be his job at stake.

If Smith performs poorly before the House Energy and Senate Banking panels, it will not only bolster calls for him to be fired over the data breach that saw 143 million consumer records become compromised, but will also add significant momentum to a push to reform the credit bureaus.

