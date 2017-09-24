WASHINGTON — When Equifax CEO Richard Smith testifies in front of two congressional committees during the first week of October, it won’t just be his job at stake.
If Smith performs poorly before the House Energy and Senate Banking panels, it will not only bolster calls for him to be fired over the data breach that saw 143 million consumer records become compromised, but will also add significant momentum to a push to reform the credit bureaus.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In