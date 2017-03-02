Meridian Bank in Malvern, Pa., has agreed to buy HJ Wealth Management in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
The $734 million-asset Meridian said in a press release Thursday that HJ Wealth will be merged into its wealth advisory group to form Meridian Wealth Partners. The acquisition, which is expected to close in April, would give Meridian roughly $700 million in assets under management.
