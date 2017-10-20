Microinvestor Stash Invest is throwing in with the neobanking crowd, announcing plans on Thursday to launch savings and checking services next year.
The move signals a competitive rush by young fintechs to lay claim and grow with millennial clients, as microinvesting apps adopt the cross-selling techniques of big banks and wealth management firms they aim to disintermediate.
