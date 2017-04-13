WASHINGTON — When it comes to federal regulations resulting from the Dodd-Frank Act, midsize banks often feel stuck in a Catch-22.
They face enhanced regulatory requirements from the law since they are above a crucial $10 billion asset cutoff, yet they are several times smaller than the regional leaders and Wall Street giants able to create economies of scale to more easily absorb higher compliance costs.
