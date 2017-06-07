Print Email Reprints Share

MidSouth Bancorp in Lafayette, La., is planning to raise $50 million to exit the Small Business Lending Fund.

The $1.9 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that any remaining funds from the offering would be used to enhance its capital structure and fund organic growth, among other things.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial