MidSouth Bancorp in Lafayette, La., is planning to raise $50 million to exit the Small Business Lending Fund.
The $1.9 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that any remaining funds from the offering would be used to enhance its capital structure and fund organic growth, among other things.
