Print Email Reprints Share

MidSouth Bancorp in Lafayette, La., has fired Rusty Cloutier, its longtime president and CEO.

The $1.9 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that it had also fired Troy Cloutier as president and CEO of its bank. Troy Cloutier, Rusty Cloutier’s son, had been named to those posts in August.

Limited Time Offer

Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial