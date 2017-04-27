MidSouth Bancorp in Lafayette, La., has fired Rusty Cloutier, its longtime president and CEO.
The $1.9 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that it had also fired Troy Cloutier as president and CEO of its bank. Troy Cloutier, Rusty Cloutier’s son, had been named to those posts in August.
