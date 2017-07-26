Print Email Reprints Share

MidSouth Bancorp in Lafayette, La., reported a quarterly loss as it begins an aggressive restructuring process.

The $1.9 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that it lost $6.2 million in the second quarter, a reversal from the $1.7 billion it earned a year earlier.

