WASHINGTON — Appeals court justices appeared divided on whether the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is constitutional during oral arguments Wednesday, with some judges suggesting the court had no power to decide otherwise while others said the current system was illogical and illegal.

The full D.C. Circuit — 11 judges in all, minus one recusal — heard arguments in PHH v. CFPB, a case that focuses on whether the agency's status as an independent regulator is incompatible with its single-director structure.