Despite a direct request by six Democratic senators that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac be allowed to rebuild capital, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday did little to clarify the administration's thinking on the issue.

The six senators, including ranking Senate Banking Committee member Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, raised concern in a letter to Mnuchin and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt that the government-sponsored enterprises could have zero capital on Jan. 1. The mortgage giants are still sending Treasury all of their income as required by stock purchase agreements.