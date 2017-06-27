WASHINGTON — Moody’s Analytics is claiming it has developed its own stress test based on publicly available Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data that more accurately examines bank performance in stress conditions than models overseen by the Federal Reserve.

The research firm is set to release a report Tuesday that it says previews the results of the Fed’s 2017 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review stress test results — which are to be published Wednesday — by delivering the findings of its own stress test of 16 noncomplex superregional firms based on quarterly call report data published by the FDIC.