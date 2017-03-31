WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau racked up an impressive track record related to enforcement actions between its formation in 2011 and 2015, winning 122 cases without losing a single one.

But that unblemished record has come to an abrupt end. More companies and individuals are challenging the CFPB's authority, inspired in part by a successful suit by the nonbank mortgage lender PHH Corp. as well as a feeling that the agency has overplayed its hand.