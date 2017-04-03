Students who took out big loans to attend college or graduate school have lower rates of homeownership than those with little or no educational debt, according to research published Monday.

The report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that the homeownership rate for 33-year-old college graduates who with no student debt is over 45%, or about 5 percentage points higher than peers who have debt burdens of over $20,000. Borrowers who took out even larger loans — over $100,000 — to pay for professional degrees, for instance, are also repaying their loans more slowly, as they take advantage of income-based repayment plans.