SunTrust Banks in Atlanta reported an improvement in quarterly earnings despite a steep decline in mortgage banking activity.
The $207 billion-asset company reported Friday that its net income rose 6% from a year earlier to $505 million. Earnings per share of $1.03 topped the mean of estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems by 4 cents.
