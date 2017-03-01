LAS VEGAS — Rules requiring “skin in the game” in securitizations caused a lot of hand-wringing in the commercial mortgage bond last year. Participants fretted that a requirement to hold 5% of the risk in deals would increase funding costs, causing them to lose market share to other kinds of lenders, such as commercial banks and insurance companies.
Turns out commercial mortgage bond investors are big fans.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In