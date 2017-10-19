Lower mortgage banking revenue and a special system-conversion expense kept third-quarter earnings relatively flat at Umpqua Financial Holdings in Portland, Ore., even as the company benefited from loan growth.

Net income for the $25.7 billion-asset company was $61.3 million, a slight decline from the same quarter last year. It earned 28 cents per share, missing analysts’ median estimate of 29 cents, according to FactSet Research Systems.