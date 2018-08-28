National Commerce in Birmingham, Ala., has a new chairman and president.

The $3.2 billion-asset company completed a 15-month succession process by naming Richard Murray IV as its chairman. Murray, National Commerce's CEO, succeeded John H. Holcomb III.

Holcomb, who once was the company's CEO, is now its vice chairman. He also chairs the executive committee.

National Commerce also named William Matthews V as its president. Matthews had been the company's chief financial officer.

“I am honored to succeed John Holcomb as ... chairman,” Murray said in a Tuesday press release. “Having been a colleague of his for over 25 years, Will and I are also very pleased John will continue to remain very involved in the company."

Holcomb has been a major player in the Birmingham market for more than two decades. He was National Commerce’s chairman and CEO from October 2010 through May 2017.

Before joining National Commerce, Holcomb was chairman and CEO at the Alabama National Bancorp. from 1996 until its $1.6 billion sale to Royal Bank of Canada in 2008.