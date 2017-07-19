KS Bancorp in Smithfield, N.C., seems conflicted over an aggressive buyout offer from a much larger in-state rival.

The $34 billion-asset First Citizens recently went public with a hostile bid for KS Bancorp, disclosing that it had presented the $368 million-asset company's board with a $43 million buyout offer. First Citizens openly appealed to KS Bancorp’s shareholders, noting that it had increased it offer to nearly $46 million.