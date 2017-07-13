Print Email Reprints Share

First Citizens BancShares in Raleigh, N.C., is aggressively pursuing a small bank in eastern North Carolina.

The $34 billion-asset First Citizens disclosed in a press release Thursday that it sent an offer to buy KS Bancorp that the Smithfield company’s board rejected on July 11. The $43 million bid valued the $368 million-asset KS Bancorp at $33 a share.

