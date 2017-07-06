In one of his first official acts since being named permanent National Credit Union Administration chairman, J. Mark McWatters called on Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray to implement a conditional exemption from CFPB examination and enforcement authority for credit unions with assets above $10 billion.

In a letter to Cordray, McWatters pointed to credit unions’ unique role within the financial services marketplace, given that they are not-for-profit cooperatives answering to member-owners, rather than for-profit banks. McWatters told Cordray that shifting compliance examination and enforcement authority to NCUA would be an improvement over the current system, which, he said, places undue examination burden upon credit unions along with aggressive punitive fines.