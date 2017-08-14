CenterState Banks in Winter Haven, Fla., may be outgrowing its home state.
The $6.8 billion-asset CenterState is finding it increasingly challenging to find suitable bank deals in Florida, John Corbett, the company’s president and CEO, said during a conference call to discuss two new acquisitions.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In