CenterState Banks in Winter Haven, Fla., has agreed to buy two banks in Florida.
The $6.8 billion-asset CenterState said in a press release Monday that it will buy HCBF Holding, the parent of the $1.9 billion-asset Harbor Community Bank in Fort Pierce, and the $956 million-asset Sunshine Bancorp in Plant City. The deals are expected to close in the first quarter.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In