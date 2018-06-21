CB Financial Services in Carmichaels, Pa., has promoted an insider to replace the company’s retiring CEO, Barron McCune, Jr.

Patrick O’Brien, the company’s president, will take over for McCune, the $1.2 billion-asset company said Wednesday. McCune announced his retirement at CB Financial’s annual shareholder meeting.

McCune, who has led the company since 2005, will service as a consultant and remain on the board. CB Financial is also naming its new corporate center after McCune.

McCune spent the first 20 years of his career as an attorney before joining CB Financial as president in 1999. During his tenure, the bank has more than tripled in size and completed two acquisitions, including buying Progressive Bank in Wheeling, W. Va., earlier this year.

“I am honored to name our new corporate center after Pat McCune, as a tribute to his talented leadership of community bank and his dedication to our community,” O’Brien said in a press release.

Community Bank currently operates 24 offices in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.