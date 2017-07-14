What’s a bank to do when it feels it is doing a good job at diversity and inclusion, but realizes that many of its LGBTQ employees don’t feel comfortable being out at work?
More than a dozen mostly multinational banks have started using a business diagnostic tool from global business organization Out Leadership to help them measure inclusivity of LGBTQ staffers.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In